Fred T. Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mr. Fred T. Jenkins, 78, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield.
The Rev. Rickey James is officiating.
Mr. Jenkins passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
