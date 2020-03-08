Fred Randolph Wise -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Fred Randolph Wise, 67, of Saint Matthews, entered into eternal rest suddenly on March 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St Matthews Church of God with the Rev. Bobby Gene Williams officiating.

Burial will follow in West End Cemetery. The family will have a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday evening at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Theodore Fredrick, Brian Jordan, John Williams, Ricky Edwards, Robert Hicklin, Hal Edwards. Honorary pallbearers are Lloyd Richburg, Bennie McDougald, Matt Edmond, Mike Parker, Allen Hodge and Casey Byrd.

Fred (Randy) Randolph Wise was born March 31, 1952, in Orangeburg to the late Randolph and Pearl Furtick Wise. He was a member of the St. Matthews Church of God. He was a longtime employee of Calhoun County Public School District in maintenance and friends with everyone he came in contact with. He loved hunting and fishing from a young age.