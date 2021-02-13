Fred Patterson 'Pat' Cogburn -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Fred Patterson "Pat" Cogburn died Feb. 6, 2021, at the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was the husband of the late Bessie G. Cogburn and a son of the late George and Elise Hutto Cogburn.
Mr. Cogburn was a very active member and held perfect attendance for more than eight years at the Bamberg First Baptist Church. He looked forward to attending Sunday School and enjoyed music and dancing. He was the owner of Cogburn Auction Company and was an Auction professional since 1975. Mr. Cogburn loved his family and was a very dedicated grandfather. He enjoyed his work and met the public always with a smile.
Survivors are his son, Eric (Betsy) Cogburn, and a daughter, Lawren C. Smoak. Additional survivors are two grandchildren, Chandler Smoak and Matthew Smoak.
He was preceded in death by a brother George Cogburn, Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Bamberg, Memory Gardens with the Rev. Brad Hudson officiating.
Conner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC (803) 245-2828.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.