Fred Patterson 'Pat' Cogburn -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Fred Patterson "Pat" Cogburn died Feb. 6, 2021, at the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was the husband of the late Bessie G. Cogburn and a son of the late George and Elise Hutto Cogburn.

Mr. Cogburn was a very active member and held perfect attendance for more than eight years at the Bamberg First Baptist Church. He looked forward to attending Sunday School and enjoyed music and dancing. He was the owner of Cogburn Auction Company and was an Auction professional since 1975. Mr. Cogburn loved his family and was a very dedicated grandfather. He enjoyed his work and met the public always with a smile.

Survivors are his son, Eric (Betsy) Cogburn, and a daughter, Lawren C. Smoak. Additional survivors are two grandchildren, Chandler Smoak and Matthew Smoak.

He was preceded in death by a brother George Cogburn, Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Bamberg, Memory Gardens with the Rev. Brad Hudson officiating.

Conner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC (803) 245-2828.