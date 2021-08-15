Fred 'Freddy' Morgan Hewitt Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --Fred "Freddy" Morgan Hewitt Jr., 69, of Orangeburg, passed away July 30, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Freddy was born in Orangeburg, to the late Fred Morgan Hewitt and Nell Bozard Hewitt. He was a graduate of Orangeburg High School. Freddy was a licensed life insurance agent with Fred M. Hewitt and Keith Hewitt State Farm Insurance Agency. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Orangeburg.

Survivors include his brothers, Keith and Beth Hewitt and Rusty and Debbie Hewitt; and his niece and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

