Fred 'Freddie' Morgan Hewitt Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Fred "Freddie" Morgan Hewitt Jr., 69, of Orangeburg, passed away July 30, 2021.
Due to COVID, services will be held at a later date.
Freddie was born in Orangeburg, to the late Fred Morgan Hewitt and Nell Bozard Hewitt. He was a graduate of Orangeburg High School. Freddie was a licensed life insurance agent with Fred M. Hewitt and Keith Hewitt State Farm Insurance Agency. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Orangeburg.
Survivors include his brothers, Keith and Beth Hewitt and Rusty and Debbie Hewitt; and his niece and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
