Fred 'Freddie' Morgan Hewitt Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Fred "Freddie" Morgan Hewitt Jr., 69, of Orangeburg, passed away July 30, 2021.

Due to COVID, services will be held at a later date.

Freddie was born in Orangeburg, to the late Fred Morgan Hewitt and Nell Bozard Hewitt. He was a graduate of Orangeburg High School. Freddie was a licensed life insurance agent with Fred M. Hewitt and Keith Hewitt State Farm Insurance Agency. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Orangeburg.

Survivors include his brothers, Keith and Beth Hewitt and Rusty and Debbie Hewitt; and his niece and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com. and www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868/