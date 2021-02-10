Fred 'Bud' Mendle Hinson Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Fred "Bud" Mendle Hinson Jr., 76, of St. Matthews, gained his wings Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at home surrounded by love as he left this Earth and went to claim his eternal place in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Providence Baptist Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers chosen by Bud are John Booker, Bruce Furtick, Tommy Haselden, Harry McCormick and Aaron Twitty.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Bud was born Dec. 22, 1944, in Columbia, to the late Fred M. Hinson Sr. and Mattie Spigner Hinson. He grew up in Columbia and graduated from Columbia High School in 1963. He was a huge fan of the Gamecocks. After graduation, Bud attended the University of South Carolina for a short time before enlisting in the Air Force. Bud served from 1963-1969. He was predeceased by his wife, Linda Erhardt Hinson; brother, Donald R. Hinson; and grandson, Jonathan D. Oberlies.
Survivors include Diane Weeks Hinson, wife of three years; sons, Brian Hinson (Tina) of Anderson and Danny Hooker (Edith) of Hanahan; daughter, Allison Oberlies (Michael) of St Matthews; stepsons, Brad Weeks (Stephanie) and Andy Weeks (Rebecca), both of Orangeburg; sister, Carol Brannon (Wayne Cole) of Lexington; grandchildren, Ashley Velazquez (Jeremy) of St Matthews, Mattie Hinson of Anderson, Christian Oberlies of Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Braxton Hooker and Abby Balderas of Hanahan; step-grandchildren, Brandon, Madison and Cameron Weeks of Orangeburg; great-grandsons, Xander and Cameron Velazquez, both of St. Matthews. Other survivors, Patsy Hinson, sister-in-law; Dorothy Hinson, former wife; and many nieces and nephews
Memorials can be made to Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
