 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fred ‘Bubba’ Griffin -- Santee

  • 0

SANTEE -- Mr. Fred "Bubba" Griffin, 33, of 151 Renee Drive, Santee, passed away at his residence Jan. 24, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence of his aunt, Ms. Blondell (Cookie) Smith, 139 Cheryl Lane, Santee, between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. daily; masks will be required. Friends may also contact his sister, Vonshawnda Griffin, at 803-496-6362.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News