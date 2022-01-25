Fred ‘Bubba’ Griffin -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Fred "Bubba" Griffin, 33, of 151 Renee Drive, Santee, passed away at his residence Jan. 24, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence of his aunt, Ms. Blondell (Cookie) Smith, 139 Cheryl Lane, Santee, between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. daily; masks will be required. Friends may also contact his sister, Vonshawnda Griffin, at 803-496-6362.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.