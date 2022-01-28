Fred 'Bubba' Griffin -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Fred "Bubba" Griffin, 33, of 151 Renee Drive, Santee, will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, on the grounds of Red Hill Baptist Church, 3425 Old State Road, Santee, with the Rev. Francis Rivers Jr., the pastor, officiating. Viewing is scheduled prior to the services from 11 a.m. until noon.

Masks will be required for persons attending the services.

Burial will follow in the Katie Martin Cemetery.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled on Friday Jan. 28, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence of his aunt, Ms. Blondell (Cookie) Smith, 139 Cheryl Lane, Santee, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily; masks will be required.

Friends may also contact his sister, Vonshawnda Griffin, at 803-496-6362.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.