Franzes Anne Zorn -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Funeral services for Franzes Anne Warren Zorn, 85, of Denmark, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Denmark with Dr. Matt Thomas and the Rev. John O'Cain officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in the Zorn Family Cemetery, Denmark.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Denmark, Homebound Ministry Fund, P.O. Box 325 Denmark, SC 29042.

Survivors include a son, R. Allen (Andie) Zorn III of Prattville, Alabama; a daughter, Pauline Franzes Zorn of Aiken; her brothers, Lane (Becky) Warren of Columbia and Carl (Marnie) Warren of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren, Caleb (Haley) Zorn and their son Arlo, Lydia Anne (Logan) Marston, Aleigh Zorn, Faith Zorn and Hannah Wali; a nephew, Jerry Lane (Caroline) Warren; and many other nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

We wish to thank

Andy and Mary Korver's family who cared so faithfully with love and concern for Sonny and Anne in their later years.

God called Anne home Monday, May 9, 2022. She was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, and was the daughter of the late Jerome Warren and Franzes Wosmansky Warren. She was the wife of the late Ruby (Sonny) Allen Zorn Jr. Early years were spent in Virginia, and she graduated from James Madison University, where she served as the president of class and president of the student body her senior year. Anne was selected Miss Madison by the faculty and students. Upon graduation, she received her master's degree from the University of South Carolina. During her teaching career, Anne received recognition as teacher of the year.

She enjoyed many years of teaching and tutoring student teachers. Her activities included being a farmer's wife and helping rear two wonderful children, Allen Zorn and Pauline Franzes Zorn.

She was active in First Baptist Church of Denmark and served as deacon, GA leader, Sunday school teacher, pianist and organist. She enjoyed her family, cooking, traveling, camping, reading, helping on the farm and fishing with Sonny, her husband of 57 years.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. of Denmark is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.