Franklyn Alleyne -- St. George
Franklyn Alleyne -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mr. Franklyn Alleyne, 87, of 287 Mt. Zion Road, St. George, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at St. Mark United Methodist Church Cemetery, Reevesville, with the Rev. Huggins officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

