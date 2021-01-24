Franklin Roosevelt Dash -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Franklin Roosevelt Dash, 71, of 293 Partridge Road, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg.
Franklin, Frank, Son, Husband, Daddy, Granddaddy, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Colleague, and friend traded in his earthly responsibilities and activities for eternal life with his Supreme Being on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Franklin Roosevelt Dash's earthly existence began on Jan. 23, 1949. He was the son of the late James Franklin Dash Sr. and Merlene Sistrunk-Dash.
At an early stage in his life, Franklin became a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he faithfully served in a number of capacities: member of the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee, the Usher Board, and a “foot servant” in any other task in which he could make life easier for others. In other words, Franklin was a “human connector” who always demonstrated his unwavering commitment to helping others. He was a gentleman by choice.
Franklin received his formal training in the Orangeburg County Public Schools. In 1968, he graduated from Wilkinson High School. Franklin took delight in being a member of the class of 1968. He later attended and graduated from South Carolina State College (University) in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Language.
Even with a college degree under his belt, Franklin had an insatiable desire for formal training in mortuary science. He succumbed to his yearning and entered Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service in 1976 and graduated with an Associate's degree in Mortuary Science. Upon completion of mortuary school, Franklin returned to South Carolina with a second degree under his belt. He again decided that he hungered for a third degree. He once again matriculated at South Carolina College (University), where he obtained a Master's degree in Special Education.
Franklin's career as a valued educator included service at Bethune-Bowman High School, Elloree High School, and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He retired from the Orangeburg Public School system in 2009. As an educator, Franklin was an impeccable professional with flawless organizational skills and an insistent commitment to serving his students. His expectations for his students were invariably high but realistic. Most importantly, Franklin's students sensed his genuine concern about their overall welfare and success through the infinite authentic experiences provided to them by him.
Franklin purchased Johnson Funeral Home in Bamberg, South Carolina. He later acquired Green's Funeral Home in Blackville, South Carolina. Franklin later procured Newton Funeral Home in Orangeburg, South Carolina. After operating the above funeral homes in the former owners' names for a period of time, he renamed all three locations Dash's Funeral Home. Franklin was vehemently committed to providing a DIGNIFIED and PROFESSIONAL service to each family he served. He utilized his God-given talents to make the experience for families one that they would never forget. Franklin also worked for multiple years as a trade embalmer, where he embalmed for several funeral homes in South Carolina.
Even though Franklin was a workaholic with an abundance of educational and business success stories, he devoted quality time with/ to family, friends, and his passions. He always had a genuine love for music. While in college, he was a member of the Marching 101, where he was a trumpet player. During his spare time while in undergraduate school and after graduating, Franklin enjoyed performing with “The Mighty Show Takers,” where he was the proud owner. He was a member of the Epsilon Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., where he eventually became a life member. Franklin also became a diligent member of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity in 2017. His other favorite extracurricular pastimes included attending South Carolina State University football games, being an avid spectator at the Carolina Panthers football games in Charlotte, North Carolina, and riding his treasured motorcycle.
In 1973, Franklin married the love of his life, Clay Sandra Bryant. It was the MOST BEAUTIFUL union that God could have created. It was blessed with three children. Franklin took genuine pride in his roles as a devoted husband, reliable dad, and doting granddad. He would often be found showering his grandchildren with love and encouragement.
In addition to his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by his brother, James Franklin Dash Jr.
Franklin's priceless teachings, unconditional love, amusing wit, and affectionate memories will continue to flourish in the lives of his steadfast wife of 47 years, Clay Sandra Dash; his dedicated children, Quentin (Varncille) Benjamin, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Clay Sandra (Kevin) Ray, Shelton (Khadeisha) Dash and Kevin Dash, all of Orangeburg, South Carolina; his adorable grandchildren, the apples of his eye, Quendra Benjamin, DaShawn Dash, Quentin Benjamin Jr., Kyndal Ray, Cameryn Dash, and Caden Ray; two admirable sisters, Mary Lykes and Mariah (Willie) Abney, both of Columbia, South Carolina; one caring sister-in-law, Cornelia Dash, Bridgeton, New Jersey; and many gracious nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing will be held on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. in Bamberg. A second public viewing will be held on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. in Blackville. On Tuesday, a final public viewing will be held in Orangeburg from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be no viewing at the cemetery.
There will be no visitation at the residence; however, friends are invited to call his wife, Clay Sandra Dash at 803.536.1066 or call the funeral home for additional information.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Restoration Project, 185 Boulevard Street, Orangeburg, SC and/or to The 1904 Society, PO Box 1996, Orangeburg, SC.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com. If you are unable to attend the graveside service, you are invited to watch the services live by visiting the funeral home's website and clicking on Franklin Dash's name under the obituary section. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home.
