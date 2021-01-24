Franklin Roosevelt Dash -- Orangeburg

Even though Franklin was a workaholic with an abundance of educational and business success stories, he devoted quality time with/ to family, friends, and his passions. He always had a genuine love for music. While in college, he was a member of the Marching 101, where he was a trumpet player. During his spare time while in undergraduate school and after graduating, Franklin enjoyed performing with “The Mighty Show Takers,” where he was the proud owner. He was a member of the Epsilon Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., where he eventually became a life member. Franklin also became a diligent member of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity in 2017. His other favorite extracurricular pastimes included attending South Carolina State University football games, being an avid spectator at the Carolina Panthers football games in Charlotte, North Carolina, and riding his treasured motorcycle.

In 1973, Franklin married the love of his life, Clay Sandra Bryant. It was the MOST BEAUTIFUL union that God could have created. It was blessed with three children. Franklin took genuine pride in his roles as a devoted husband, reliable dad, and doting granddad. He would often be found showering his grandchildren with love and encouragement.

In addition to his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by his brother, James Franklin Dash Jr.