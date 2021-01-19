Franklin R. Dash -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Franklin R. Dash, 71, of 293 Partridge Road, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
There will be no visitation at the residence; however, friends are invited to call his wife, Clay Sandra Dash at 803-536-1066 or call the funeral home for additional information.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Restoration Project, 185 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, SC; and to the 1904 Society, P.O. Box 1996, Orangeburg, SC
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.