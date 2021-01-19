Franklin R. Dash -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Franklin R. Dash, 71, of 293 Partridge Road, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

There will be no visitation at the residence; however, friends are invited to call his wife, Clay Sandra Dash at 803-536-1066 or call the funeral home for additional information.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Restoration Project, 185 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, SC; and to the 1904 Society, P.O. Box 1996, Orangeburg, SC

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home.