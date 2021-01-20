 Skip to main content
Franklin R. Dash -- Orangeburg
Franklin R. Dash -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Franklin R. Dash, 71, 293 Partridge Road, Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

There will be no visitation at the residence; however, friends are invited to call his wife, Clay Sandra Dash at 803-536-1066 or call the funeral home for additional information. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Restoration Project, 185 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, SC and to the 1904 Society, P.O. Box 1996, Orangeburg, SC. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home.

