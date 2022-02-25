Franklin McCants -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Mr. Franklin McCants, 79, of 479 Ebenezer Road, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman. The Rev. A.W. Goforth is officiating.

Mr. McCants passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Idella McCants, 479 Ebenezer Road, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

