Franklin Marcus Wright -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Franklin Marcus Wright born Dec. 19, 1932, in Hamlet, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. He was the son of the late Baxter Evander Wright and Sarah Elizabeth Little Wright.

Mark proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Lake Murray Baptist Church and enjoyed golf, watercolor painting and spending time with his family. Mark worked for Hudson Automotive Group and retired from Dick Smith Infiniti after many years of service.

He is survived by his children, Carolyn Boland (Randy) and David Wright (Karen); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mark is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Cato Wright; son, Jimmy Wright; three sisters and a brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Murray Baptist Church, 1001 Hwy. 378 W, Lexington, SC 29072.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

