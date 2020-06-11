× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Franklin Harvey Brown

EHRHARDT -- Franklin Harvey Brown, 78, of 12818 Broxton Bridge Road, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence.

Friends may call at the home of the son, James Brown, 578 Capers Road, Walterboro.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

