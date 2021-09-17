Franklin Forrest -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Franklin Forrest, 75, of 1619 Carolina Ave.,will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

He died Sept. 11, 2021, at Edisto Post Acute.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.