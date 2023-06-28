BRANCHVILLE -- Franklin Dewayne Brickle Sr., a lifelong member of Edisto Baptist Church, a devoted husband, father and brother entered eternal rest Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Wayne was the youngest son of the late Wilbur S. and Mae T. Brickle. Wayne was the widower of Glenda F. Brickle and husband of Barbra A. Brickle. Franklin D. Brickle Jr. (wife Wanda) of Branchville and Deborah B. Brown (husband Jeffrey) of Blythewood, were proud to call him father.

He was stepfather to Clayton Wright (wife Susan) of Ehrhardt. Wayne had one brother, Jimmy D. Brickle (wife Iris) of Branchville, SC. He was the dedicated grandfather of Aaron S. Brickle of Branchville, Laura Lynn King (husband Tyler) of Greer, Kaitlyn Myers of Ehrhardt, Kevin and Kylie Wright of Ehrhardt and Justin G. Brown of Lexington. Wayne had two great-grandchildren, Gage Myers and Willow Ann Wood-Brown. He was a graduate of Bamberg High School and served in the South Carolina National Guard.

After a long career in the telecommunications industry, he retired from Avaya, LLC. Wayne loved wood working and serving his Lord Jesus Christ by serving others. He taught Sunday school and served faithfully as a deacon in his church. He will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held at Edisto Baptist Church (4831 Edisto River Road, Branchville, SC 29432) on June 28. Family visitation will begin at 10 am with the funeral service following at 11 am. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to charitable organizations of the givers choosing.

