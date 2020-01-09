{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Franklin Clay Neals, 57, of Harleyville, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

A nemorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, St. George (843-563-4332).

