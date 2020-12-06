 Skip to main content
Frankie Mae Marshall -- St. George
Frankie Mae Marshall -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Frankie Mae Marshall, of 925 Old Bell Road, St. George, will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in St. George, with the Rev. General Britt and the Rev. Randy Simmons officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

