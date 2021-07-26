 Skip to main content
Frankie Lee Bryant -- Hampton
HAMPTON -- Frankie Lee Bryant, 80, of Hampton, and formerly of Ehrhardt, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Pruitt Health Care of Estill.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Olar.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

