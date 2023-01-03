Frankie Julius Ott -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS — Frankie Julius Ott, 68, of St. Matthews, passed away Jan. 1, 2023.

A graveside service on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends after the graveside service.

Frankie was born in Orangeburg to the late Onan F. Ott and the late Elsie Rucker Ott. He was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church, an avid Clemson fan and a CB radio enthusiast.

Survivors include his brother, Freddie Ott (Angie); nephew, Bobby L. Ott (Mary); niece, Christy Shirer (Lin); two great nephews, Dewey Ott and Joshua Ott; one great niece, Cailin Shirer; his uncle, Andrew Rucker; a special friend, Judy Odom and her family and a number of cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, William Ray Ott.

Memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice, P.O. Box 701, Orangeburg, SC, 29116 or Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.

