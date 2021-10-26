 Skip to main content
Franka ‘Frankie’ Dean Jenkins Henderson -- Orangeburg
Rev. Franka ‘Frankie’ Dean Jenkins Henderson

ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of the Rev. Franka "Frankie" Dean Jenkins Henderson.

She is survived by her son, the Rev. Geoffery (Evangelist Elaine) Henderson.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

