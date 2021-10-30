Franka D. Jenkins Henderson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with great sorrow that Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announces the passing of the Rev. Franka D. Jenkins Henderson.
The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Garden of Prayer Holiness Church. Burial will follow the service in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Henderson is survived by her son, the Rev. Geoffery (Evangelist Elaine) Henderson. The service will be streamed live from the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.