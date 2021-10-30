Franka D. Jenkins Henderson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with great sorrow that Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announces the passing of the Rev. Franka D. Jenkins Henderson.

The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Garden of Prayer Holiness Church. Burial will follow the service in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Henderson is survived by her son, the Rev. Geoffery (Evangelist Elaine) Henderson. The service will be streamed live from the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home facebook page.