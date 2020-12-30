 Skip to main content
Frank Staley Jr. -- Orangeburg
Frank Staley Jr. -- Orangeburg

Frank Staley Jr.

ORANGEBURG – Graveside funeral services for Frank Staley Jr., of 1756 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Staley died Friday, Dec. 25, at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

