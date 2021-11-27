Frank Rollins Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Frank Rollins Jr., 76, of 161 Lindale St., passed Nov. 24, 2021.
Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Franky Rollins III at 803-378-8015 and at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
