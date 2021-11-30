 Skip to main content
Frank Rollins Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – A graveside service for Frank Rollins Jr., 76, of 161 Lindale St., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Bethea Cemetery, Great Branch community, with the Rev. Lewis Grant presiding.

He passed away Nov. 24.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home following COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Franky Rollins III at 803-378-8015 and the funeral home.

