Frank Reed Hilton -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Frank Reed Hilton, 75, of 117 Kriscross Drive, St. Matthews, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Nettie Hilton, 117 Kriscross Drive, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

