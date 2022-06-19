 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frank Reed Hilton -- St. Matthews

Frank Reed Hilton

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Frank Reed Hilton, 75, of 117 Kriscross Drive, St. Matthews, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Union Chapel Baptist Church, 1729 Coulter Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Isaac Benniken is officiating.

Mr. Hilton will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Hilton passed away Tuesday, June 14, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Nettie Hilton, 117 Kriscross Drive, St. Matthews or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

