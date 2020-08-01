You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frank Phelps Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Frank Phelps Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Frank Phelps Jr., 78, of 1630 Cordova Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. The family request that you DO NOT visit the residence. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Phelps, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News