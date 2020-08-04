Frank Phelps Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private services for Mr. Frank Phelps, 78, of 1630 Cordova Road, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Michael Buckson is officiating.
Mr. Phelps passed away Thursday, July 30.
Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and do not visit the residence.
