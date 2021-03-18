Frank P. Tourville Sr. -- Orangeburg

On June 22, 1957, he married the love of his life, Pearl Grace Adams, in Clinton, New York. They resided in Vermont.

After 10 years working in the extrusion industry, Frank saw an opportunity to do it better. “If they can do it, why not us,” he said. “We can do it better” became a phrase synonymous with Mr. Tourville throughout his life. And so, in 1966, he launched Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

Mr. Tourville leaves behind a legacy filled with countless professional and civic contributions. He will best be remembered for his commitment to the community, his entrepreneurship, business acumen and philanthropic endeavors.

Still, his most treasured accomplishments were the love and memories created with family. Frank was a selfless man and a wholly devoted husband, father, and “Poppy” to 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was also a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Orangeburg.

Frank's personality was always on display in front of a crowd, where he truly shined. He enjoyed hosting dinner parties and telling jokes -- Luigi jokes were his favorite. Frank was the playing partner to have if you wanted to get a round of golf in under two hours. His touch and imagination around a green was something to witness.