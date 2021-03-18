Frank Nathan Tarzon -- Orangeburg

Frank was born May 22, 1962, in Prince William County, Va. He was known locally for his exuberance at his favorite shopping spots, Habitat for Humanity where he volunteered, and McDonald's. Due to health issues, he was expected to live a short life, but with the assistance of his parents, both schoolteachers, he was able to graduate from high school and lead a reasonably healthy, long life. Frank likes fishing and had a lifelong love of trains. He could often be seen recording videos of passing trains near local tracks in Orangeburg.