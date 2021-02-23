 Skip to main content
Frank Moody -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Frank Moody, 70, of 1935 Church St., died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, in the Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg. After the burial, covered plates will be given to those who attended the funeral at St. Matthews Church of Deliverance, Denmark.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, in the chapel.

Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the services. The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

