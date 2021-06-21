Frank M. Mundy Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Frank M. Mundy Jr., 70, of 1076 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Smith Hammond Middleton Gymnasium on the campus of South Carolina State University, 300 College Ave. Northeast, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.