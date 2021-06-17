 Skip to main content
Frank M. Mundy Jr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Frank M. Mundy Jr., 70, of 1076 Columbia Road, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

