Frank Lee -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mr. Frank Lee will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Phillip Sharperson officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

Mr. Lee transitioned on Wednesday, March 4.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

