Frank L. Ritter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Frank L. Ritter, 78, of 229 Kinard St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Honey Ford Baptist Church, Denmark.

Viewing for the public will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Burial will be in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

He passed Monday, Oct. 10, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.