Frank Garner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Frank Garner will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 625 Cook Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Nathan Brown and the Rev. Celine Glover officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.