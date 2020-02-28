Frank Garner -- Orangeburg
Frank Garner

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Frank Garner will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 625 Cook Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Nathan Brown and the Rev. Celine Glover officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Simmons Funeral Home, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Garner transitioned on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

