Frank Garner --- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Frank Garner, 82, of 2090 Myers Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the CM Tucker Nursing Care Center, Columbia.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Garner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.