ST. MATTHEWS -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Frank G. Crapse, 88, of St. Matthews, SC. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Evelyn Crapse; children, Teresa (Duane) Reddick, David (Sue) Crapse, James (Cathy) Crapse; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.