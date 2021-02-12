Frank 'F.C.' Carter Easterlin Jr. -- Bowman

F. C.was born in Bowman to the late Frank Carter Easterlin Sr. and the late Mattie Mae Knight Easterlin. He was a graduate of Bowman High School. F.C. was a retired dairy farmer and produce farmer. He was a member of the Bowman Young Farmers, Orangeburg 4-H leader, advisor and leader of the 4-H riding club, where they had many adventures on trail rides and camping. F. C. was the former treasurer of the Orangeburg Great American Coon Hunters, a Jaycee and helped start the first Bowman Farm Festival where he was Treasurer. He was active in his church and served formerly on the Board of Stewards, and a member of the New Genesis Sunday School Class. He also helped start Toastmasters that met in the church. F.C. loved to spend time with his grandchildren, fishing with his dear friend, George, and hunting. He was a happy fellow who loved to joke with you and loved to laugh.