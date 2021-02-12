Frank 'F.C.' Carter Easterlin Jr. -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Frank "F.C." Carter Easterlin Jr., 84, of Bowman passed away Feb. 10, 2021. He was the husband of Ellen "Butch" W. Easterlin.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Bowman Southern Methodist Church. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the Bowman Southern Methodist Church Family Life Center. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation.
All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
F. C.was born in Bowman to the late Frank Carter Easterlin Sr. and the late Mattie Mae Knight Easterlin. He was a graduate of Bowman High School. F.C. was a retired dairy farmer and produce farmer. He was a member of the Bowman Young Farmers, Orangeburg 4-H leader, advisor and leader of the 4-H riding club, where they had many adventures on trail rides and camping. F. C. was the former treasurer of the Orangeburg Great American Coon Hunters, a Jaycee and helped start the first Bowman Farm Festival where he was Treasurer. He was active in his church and served formerly on the Board of Stewards, and a member of the New Genesis Sunday School Class. He also helped start Toastmasters that met in the church. F.C. loved to spend time with his grandchildren, fishing with his dear friend, George, and hunting. He was a happy fellow who loved to joke with you and loved to laugh.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Frank C. Easterlin III of Orangeburg, Andrew Wesley Easterlin (Amanda) of North Carolina, Robert C. Easterlin of Bowman and Richard Lee Delk (LeeAnn) of Texas; a daughter, Belinda Logan (James) of Bowman; a sister, Barbara E. Weathers (Bud) of Santee; grandchildren, Edwin Easterlin (Chasity) of Orangeburg, Johnathan Easterlin (Jessie) of Orangeburg, Duffie Easterlin of North Carolina, Robert Rhett Easterlin, Caroline E. Easterlin, and Carter Thomas Easterlin, all of Sandy Run, Josh Logan of Bowman, Frankie Logan of Florida, Tiffany Logan of Nevada and David Logan of Bowman; a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Carol Easterlin Fender; a brother, Thomas Easterlin and a great-grandson, Joshua Logan.
The family would like to thank Amanda, Chris, Laveesha and Shanika of Grove Park Hospice. Also, Porsha and Viola for their love and care they gave F.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
