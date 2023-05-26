BAMBERG -- Frank Edward Azzarelli, 65, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, at his residence. He was a son to the late Anthony Edward Azzarelli and the late Betty Joe Wright Azzarelli.
Frank was the owner of Brothers Tree Company in Bamberg, where he was known by everyone and dearly loved by so many. His presence was acknowledged anywhere he went. Frank was blessed, as he always stated by the love of family and friendships he had. He loved and took extra care of his customers and workers, striving to always go above and beyond for each person. Frank was known to be a hard worker; he showed that by remaining a giver and not a receiver and simply desiring to always help others. Family was important to him and he was especially proud of his grandchildren, where they held a special place in his heart.
Frank had a passion for golf and collecting guns. He loved to travel and visit the mountains as often as possible when he wasn't working or helping those who needed it. Frank, an avid reader of his bible, kept his faith in our Lord and Savior.
He is survived by: his wife, Cynthia Lynn Azzarelli; his sons, Johnny Azzarelli and Taylor Sawyer; his daughters, Mary Azzarelli Thomas (Lance), Amanda Lovato (Mario), and Ashley Brant (Jamie); nine grandchildren; a brother, John Azzarelli (Mary) and a sister, Brooke Drake (Larry). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Bamberg.