Frank was the owner of Brothers Tree Company in Bamberg, where he was known by everyone and dearly loved by so many. His presence was acknowledged anywhere he went. Frank was blessed, as he always stated by the love of family and friendships he had. He loved and took extra care of his customers and workers, striving to always go above and beyond for each person. Frank was known to be a hard worker; he showed that by remaining a giver and not a receiver and simply desiring to always help others. Family was important to him and he was especially proud of his grandchildren, where they held a special place in his heart.