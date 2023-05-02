ELLOREE -- Frank Driggers, 83, of Elloree, South Carolina, and husband of Barbara Lynn Smith Driggers, died Friday evening, April 28, 2023, at MUSC HealthOrangeburg.

Born in Georgetown, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Ralph Driggers and the late Beatrice Altman Driggers. Mr. Driggers was a member of First Baptist Church of Elloree. He was a retired milk deliverer, factory worker,and police officer.

Surviving is his wife, Barbara Lynn Smith Driggers of Elloree; one daughter, Ivy Reanah Driggers; one step-daughter, Melinda Hudson Hamrick of Irmo, South Carolina; one step-son, Charlie Marion Hudson, Jr. of Elloree; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren, and one sister, Helen McCaw of Hopkins,, South Carolina.

The funeral service will be at 2 o'clock Thursday afternoon, May 4, 2023, at the graveside, Hungerpiller Cemetery, conducted by the Reverend Gene Ball.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.