Frank Brunson Sr. -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Frank Brunson Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Providence AME Church, St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16.

All COVID-19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during viewing and during the graveside services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

