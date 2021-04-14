Frank Brunson -- St. Matthews

 Skip to main content
ST. MATTHEWS -- Frank Brunson, 77, of 119 Knottingham Court, St. Matthews, passed away at his residence on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Family and friends may call at the residence, 803-874-1883. Please observe COVID 19 precautions when visiting to include masks.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

