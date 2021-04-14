Frank Brunson -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Frank Brunson, 77, of 119 Knottingham Court, St. Matthews, passed away at his residence on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Family and friends may call at the residence, 803-874-1883. Please observe COVID 19 precautions when visiting to include masks.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.