Francis Zeigler -- Orangeburg
Francis Zeigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Francis Zeigler, of 149 Dickson St., Orangeburg, passed away at her residence on Feb. 13, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, feel free to contact Michael or Beulah Zeigler at 803-531-1722 or 803-347-2436. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

