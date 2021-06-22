 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Francis G. Jones -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Francis G. Jones -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ms. Francis G. Jones, 77, of 227 Silverberry Lane, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Family and friends may visit and/or call the residence or the funeral home.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News