Francis Benjamin “Rock” Fralix -- Branchville

BRNACHVILLE -- Francis Benjamin “Rock” Fralix, 61, of Branchville, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Mr. Fralix was born in Branchville, South Carolina, a son to the late Benjamin Franklin and Ida Wimberly Fralix. He was preceded in death by his brother, Everett Murray, and beloved grandson, Tanner Lee Scott.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Donna Owens Fralix; daughters, Jacqueline “Rennie” Scott and Chasity Fralix; son, Benjamin “Benji” (Brooke) Fralix, all of Branchville; sister, Dixie (Larry) Rutland, of Orangeburg; brothers, Ronald Wimberly of Orangeburg and Charles Fralix of Connelly Springs, North Carolina; grandsons, Trey Scott and Garrett Fralix; granddaughters, Kylee Fralix and Makinlee Fralix, all of Branchville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Branchville Baptist Church in Branchville on Aug. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tim Shaw officiating and graveside following. The casket will be placed in the church an hour before services.

The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ott's Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to Ott's Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com