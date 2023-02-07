CORDOVA -- Mr. Francis Allen Haddock, 76, of Cordova passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, after an extended illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Pastor George Moore will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Francis was born on March 27, 1946, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Frank Haddock and the late Ruby Smoak Haddock. He served in the United States Navy and fought in the Vietnam war. He was an electrician by trade and was self-employed for many years. Francis was a life-long member of Edisto Baptist Church in Cope. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Frank Wilson Haddock, and a half-brother, Henry Lee Smoak.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Branda Smoak Haddock of the home; sons, Samuel “Sam” Haddock (Sarah) of Evans, Georgia, Wilson Haddock of Cordova; grandsons, Julian and Axel Haddock of Evans, Georgia; brother-in-law, J.W. Smoak (Deborah); nieces, Michelle Corbett and, Dietrich Smoak.

Memorials may be made to Edisto Baptist Church c/o Kenneth Hughes at 3566 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, SC 29039.

